Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 345 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.97.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.