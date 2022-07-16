Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $356,000 Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

