Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 401 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CPK opened at $127.79 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $117.41 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average of $132.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.