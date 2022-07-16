Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 66.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,142,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 853,523 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,582,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vimeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Vimeo Price Performance

VMEO opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $108.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.32 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.