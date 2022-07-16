Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,479 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coty were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. Coty’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COTY. Barclays cut their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

