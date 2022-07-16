Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,479 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coty were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Coty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 439,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 2.15. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COTY. Piper Sandler began coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Insider Activity at Coty

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.