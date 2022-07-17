10,131 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

