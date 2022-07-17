10,540 Shares in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,093,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,467,000 after purchasing an additional 537,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after purchasing an additional 526,551 shares in the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 5,810,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 437,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 2.1 %

TV stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 59.31% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $907.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0876 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

