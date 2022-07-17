10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.29, but opened at $34.50. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 78,314 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair cut shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at $47,239,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

10x Genomics Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co grew its position in 10x Genomics by 34.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,327,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.86.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

