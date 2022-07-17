1,600 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $484,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $76,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 197,402 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $212.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

