1,623 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of ICVT stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44.
