21,201 Shares in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Amerant Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amerant Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $28.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $989.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 30.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1.94%.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

