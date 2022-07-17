2,361 Shares in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

