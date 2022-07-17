4,800 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

