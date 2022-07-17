4J Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

4J Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average of $215.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

