743 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 101,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of FNCL opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39.

