7,969 Shares in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENX stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.03 million, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 2.65.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CENX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

