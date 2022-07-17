8,860 Shares in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,860 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile



Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

