8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Trading 4.1% Higher

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.55. 2,145,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,887,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41.

About 8X8

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.