8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Trading 4.1% Higher

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.55. 2,145,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,887,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
8X8 Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
