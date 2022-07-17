953 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 953 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 701,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,456,000 after buying an additional 86,291 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $43.46 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

