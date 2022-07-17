95,410 Shares in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vista Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 332,634 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth $11,199,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $845,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vista Energy stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $531.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $207.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.