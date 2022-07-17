A. O. Smith Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,380,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,008,000 after acquiring an additional 65,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,783,000 after acquiring an additional 177,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

