Abcam plc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Abcam in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Abcam’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abcam’s FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.19) to GBX 1,700 ($20.22) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Abcam has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Abcam by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

