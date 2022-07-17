Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Short Interest Update

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Shares of ABILF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Ability has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Ability Inc provides systems for off-air cellular and satellite interception, and geolocation worldwide. The company engages in the interception of cellular and satellite communication networks for surveillance, border security, anti-terror, anti-crime, intelligence gathering, reconnaissance, target tracking, airport security, and tracking suspicious people for use by the ministries of defense, national agencies, secret services and security officers, federal police forces and presidential police, homeland security organizations, border control forces, integrators, anti-drug organizations and law enforcement units, and ministries of interior and justice, as well as armies, navies, and air forces.

