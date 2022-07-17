Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $18.37 on Friday. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.

