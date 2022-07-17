ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading Down 3.8% on Analyst Downgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.14. 40,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,041,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.82.
In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,447 shares of company stock worth $189,750 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.73.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.
