Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Short Interest Down 38.3% in June

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 8,270,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.03 on Friday. Accuray has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $188.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Accuray

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARAY shares. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Accuray by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

