Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Trading Up 1.6%

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 68,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 45,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) by 138.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.71% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

