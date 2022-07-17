Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 1,139 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 434.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,671 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,819,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,015,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after buying an additional 1,546,975 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.78 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.