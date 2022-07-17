Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1,825.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $508,057,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $480,614,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $286.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.60.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

