Addison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,324 CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CAE by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 953,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after buying an additional 141,356 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CAE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $1,440,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in CAE by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 926,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,865,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

CAE Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CAE opened at $24.04 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

