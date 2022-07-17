Addison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 632 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 632 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AECOM by 2.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in AECOM by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in AECOM by 60.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

AECOM Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $63.96 on Friday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

