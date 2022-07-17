Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 572.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 51,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.26 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.