Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $253,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

