Addison Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 176 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after buying an additional 226,320 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after buying an additional 75,052 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter worth $15,663,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

NYSE ASR opened at $186.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.48 and a 52-week high of $230.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.4113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.