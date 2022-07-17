Addison Advisors LLC Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3,197.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.73.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.