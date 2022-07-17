Addison Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 121.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $51,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.04.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA opened at $94.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

