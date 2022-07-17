Addison Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 20,587.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank raised its holdings in CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 30,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX Stock Up 2.4 %

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

