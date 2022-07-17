Addison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 307.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

