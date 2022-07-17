Addison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 310.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,260.3% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

