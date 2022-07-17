Addison Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,536,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period.

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th.

