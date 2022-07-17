Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 1,616 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3,298.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

