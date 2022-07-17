Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 52 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 273.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $349.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.45. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.57.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

