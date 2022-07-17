Addison Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 279,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $134.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.20. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

