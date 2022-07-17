Addison Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $194.91 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.56.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.87.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

