Addison Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $265.85 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.49.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,276. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

