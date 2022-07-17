Addison Advisors LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TAK opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

