Addison Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

