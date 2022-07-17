ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in June

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.0 days.

ADVA Optical Networking Stock Up 5.3 %

ADVOF opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. ADVA Optical Networking has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $191.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

