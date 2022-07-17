Advisor Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Rogers by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $264.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.40. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $274.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

